Taylor Swift VS Kangana Ranaut Fashion Face-Off: Who Raised The Boldness Quotient Like No Other?

Hollywood and Bollywood will always remain inter-connected. Be it a movie like Extraction, witnessing the best of both worlds or the fashion sense. Over a period of time, several fashion designers from the West have also regularly been collaborating with Bollywood beauties. One such scenario was when Kangana Ranaut wore a Herve Leger Priscilla attire. Many wouldn’t have noticed but Taylor Swift had donned the same piece too.
Talking about Kangana, the actress has a bold fashion choice. There can be no better proof than the Cannes Film Festival 2019 when we talk about the same. On the other hand, Taylor Swift is a game-on whenever fashion is considered. Be it her music videos, or public events – Swifties go gaga just with the presence or their favourite.
Back in 2013, Taylor Swift graced the MTV Music Awards in a Herve Leger black crystallized gown. The outfit bore a deep plunging neckline and was body-fitting. Furthermore, the mermaid styled detailing towards the end flaunted her figure like a true goddess.
Taylor Swift complemented her attire with a couple of finger rings, a bracelet on the right hand and a pair of black earrings. The ME! singer left her shoulder-length hair loose from the sides and decked it up in curls. The front part was given a stylish appearance with a section slicked back with a curl finishing towards the end of the strands. For makeup, the singer went for a bold red lipstick and smokey eyes.
Kangana Ranaut wore a similar piece and gave it her own stylish twist. The actress wore this ravishing piece during the success party of Queen (2014). For the unversed, the 2014 women-centric film was a ‘super-duper’ hit with a whopping 61 crores collection. Albeit, unlike Taylor, Ranaut’s beaded-wire neckline piece was nude pink in colour.
The Manikarnika actress paired up her attire with silvery strappy heels. She opted for a no-accessory look. Side-parted shoulder-length hair with a clean finish along with winged-eyeliner, nude glossy lips and a minimal blush complete Kangana’s makeup.
We’re totally confused and love both these looks. But who is a winner in this Hollywood VS Bollywood edition for you? Kangana Ranaut or Taylor Swift? Share with us in the poll section below!
