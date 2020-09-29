Jennifer Lopez VS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion Face-Off: The OG Metallic Queen?

Jennifer Lopez is ageing like a fine wine and there’s no doubt about it. When it comes to Bollywood, we won’t shy away from accepting the same for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two make the best of both worlds. They are both sizzling, true divas and awfully beautiful! But things are going to be difficult when there’s a fashion face-off between them both. Yea? That’s what we’re up to today.

There was this one dress that we have managed to find out that Aishwarya, as well as, Jennifer wore on different occasions. Generally, we see Hollywood beauties wearing these glamorous pieces first and Bollywood getting inspired by them. But in terms of our Miss World diva, the case is otherwise.

The attire in question is a Robert Cavalli piece. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore the sizzling piece during the Life Ball charity event back in 2013. The peacock green metallic gown was a body-hugging piece. It was sheer across the neckline and the full sleeves. Apart from that, the dress bore a visible thigh slit from the front.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was way ahead of her time, as always. It was back then that she went for smoky eyes. She opted for nude glossy lips and left her wavy hair loose, with curls towards the end. Jennifer Lopez wore a similar piece and gave it her own diva twist.

Jennifer Lopez wore metallic blue attire at the amfAR Gala, 2013. It was barely a month or two after the charity event that Aishwarya was a part of. The Hustler actress’ outfit was designed by Tom Ford.

The sizzling number had a touch of metallic blue detailing appearing in parts while the rest of the area remained netted. However, this one had a collar neck, flaunting Lopez’s goddess figure in a perfect manner.

She complemented her attire with a black clutch, minimal jewellery including a couple of finger rings and ear studs. Black peep-toe heels completed her look. Jennifer’s makeup included filled-in brows, winged eyeliner and glossy lips. She tied her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Check out the uncanny resemblance between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jennifer Lopez’s appearances below:

AISHWARYA:

JENNIFER:

Who remains your winner in this fashion face-off? Share with us in the poll section below!

Polls Who wore the metallic dress better? Jennifer Lopez, the Ultimate Queeen!

'Miss World' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Kylie Jenner VS Urvashi Rautela Fashion Face-Off: The More Ravishing Diva In Pink Revealing Dress?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube