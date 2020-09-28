Happy Birthday Munmun Dutta: From 'Desi To Videsi', Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Iyer Can Rock It All!

Actress Munmun Dutta, who is known for her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, turns a year older today. The actress, who is considered one of the most stylish women in society, is equally fashionable in real life too. Over the years, she has given us glimpses of her incredible fashion sense by sharing pictures of her jaw-dropping outfits on social media. In short, Munmun is a fashionista.

The TMKOC actress has impressed all with her looks and has been giving us some serious fashion goals. She is known for her impeccable style while also keeping comfort as the essential aspect of each look.

Today, on the stylish actress’ birthday, we bring you an array of looks she has rocked in real life. From short and comfy dress that makes us say wow to high slit gown and Indian attires, Munmun Dutta can rock it all. Check out some of her fashion statements below.

The Desi Diva:

Every Indian looks amazing while donning some traditional looks and Munmun Dutta is no exception. The actress has not rocked one, but multiple desi looks over the years and even shared a few with her Insta fam. From rocking a Bengali look (complete with jewellery to the red bindi and gajra) to a Punjabi suit (with a mang tikka, bangles and long earring), she proved she can pull off any Indian look.

The Daringly High Slits:

There are instances when a person who looks stunning in Indian attires falls flat in western outfits – but that’s not the case with Munmun. The actress slayed in thigh-high slit dresses with the same ease as she rocked the desi looks. I personally love her black shinny one-shoulder long sleeves gown, and it is closely followed by a marron-rust shade off-shoulder one she wore to the Zee Rishtey Awards last year.

The Boss Lady:

A pantsuit makes you look like a lady boss, and that’s how she looked when she rocked these looks. She rocked a red pantsuit with a black blouse at the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award. She also wore a stylish purple ensemble with a black camisole to an event. What stood out in both these looks for me is the stylish and detailed work on the waist.

Stylish Part Babe:

She can rock them all. From floor-length cocktail dresses to thigh length part ones, Mumnmum Dutta is a fashionista who can rock them all. The actress set the temperature soaring in her stylish party dresses and gave us a few tips on what can be worn to little formal parties.

Comfort But Stylish Casual Girl

Which she looked rocking at special events and occasions, she keeps her style meter high for casual looks too. From simple floral print dresses to casual pants and tops, her wardrobe has it all, and she looks stunning in them all.

Career-wise, Mumnmun Dutta made her acting debut in Zee TV’s serial Hum Sab Baraati (2004). The actress joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008 and has seen then impressing us with her performance almost every single day. She has also appeared in Kamal Haasan’s Mumbai Xpress (2015) and Holiday (2016) starring Dino Morea, Gulshan Grover and Onjolee Nair.

Happy Birthday, Munmun Dutta! Keep giving us more such fashion goals in the years to come too.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan REFUSES To Help Daughter Sara Ali Khan; Blames Amrita Singh For The Mess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube