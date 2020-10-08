Neha Kakkar's Pic Holding Rohanpreet Singh's Hand Goes Viral, Is It From Their Roka Ceremony?

Neha Kakkar has once again grabbed the limelight for the speculations around the wedding. While the buzz is strong that she might tie the knot with her longtime friend Rohanpreet Singh, the pictures that have gone viral now are adding fuel to the already strong fire. Fans cannot fathom this piece of news, and below are all the details about the same.

After the speculations grabbed momentum, and Rohanpreet’s friend dismissed them, new pictures of the two have gone viral, which also has Rohanpreet’s parents. The images have them all happy and smiling for the camera.

What has stirred excitement is the fact that many fan pages are claiming that the pictures are from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Roka ceremony. Yes, you read that right. The two can be seen sitting with a basket of gifts with them while they hold hands. The two holding hand has left their fans excited and happy.

As per reports, Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar’s Roka ceremony took place last month, and the wedding is scheduled for the next month. They will tie the knot in Delhi in a low key ceremony. The couple has become the most sought after ever since the speculations made their way.

The rumour mill started buzzing recently after Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet Singh collaborated on a song. On her Insta story, Neha wrote, “Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche (sic)” (Let’s get married in the lockdown, the expenses will be really less).

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet’s manager has denied any such rumour to Bombay Times. He said, “Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married”.

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar‘s alleged beau Rohanpreet Singh is the first runner of the singing show India’s Rising star. He was also a contestant on the Colors Tv’s much spoken about show ‘Mujhse Sahaadi Karoge’.

What do you have to say about the new couple in town? Let us know in the comments section below. Also for more updates in this and other news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

