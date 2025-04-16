Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha are two of the stalwarts of the Hindi film industry. They both have established themselves in showbiz with their traits, and their long-running alleged feud has always been a hot topic in the media. Sinha once revealed that it started from a fight sequence in Yash Chopra’s Kaala Patthar. Keep scrolling for deets.

However, the veteran actor acknowledged that his and Big B’s relationship eventually soured due to professional and personal differences. In his memoir, Sinha suggested that a contributing factor to their estrangement might have been the presence of a well-known actress—widely believed to be Rekha—who was linked with Big B then.

Kaala Patthar was an action drama directed by Yash Chopra and featuring an ensemble cast of Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, and Prem Chopra. It was a huge box office success, and according to Sinha’s interview with Zoom, the film had a fight scene that was reportedly altered in favor of Bachchan, which became one of the reasons for the rift between the actors.

Shatrughan Sinha recalled, “It was not intentional. We were shooting amicably. There was a fight scene between me and Amitabh which had choreographed by fight master Shetty. While fighting, at one point, my dupe falls, and his dupe puts a spade on my dupe’s neck. I was watching all of it while sitting in a corner because I don’t interfere in a film’s shooting.”

He continued, “We have been friends since our struggle days. But in those days, ab romanch ka chakkar raha ho ya romance ka chakkar raha ho, uss samay kuch hua… I told them this was not in the script, but Amitabh’s team approved of the scene.” When Sinha reached the sets the following day, he was told that the fight sequence was changed again and this time Amitabh’s character will only beat him. He took a stand and said, “I told them, ‘Ye toh baat hui nahi thi. What if Shashi Kapoor takes longer to come to stop the fight, my character will be killed, then what is the point of him returning after the interval?’ Ab isko siddhant bole ya arrogance bole..aur vo defeat na hone vala character toh defeat ho gaya yahan pe.”

Shatrughan Sinha mentioned that the shoot was delayed for 4 to 6 hours, which didn’t sit well with some people. In the end, the scene was altered, and whether his or Big B‘s character was stronger could not be decided ultimately, as in the previous scenario.

