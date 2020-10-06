Breaking Bad: When Bryan Cranston Hinted That Walter White Didn't Die In The End Of The Show

Breaking Bad starring Bryan Cranston, Anna Gun & Aaron Paul in lead is easily one of the greatest shows of television history. Not only we say that but close to 1.5 million IMDB users who have given an average rating of 9.5 the show.

Advertisement

The AMC show aired from 2008 to 2013 and had 5 super successful seasons. Even after 7 years since the show last premiered, its fan following keeps on increasing. People love the character journey of Walter White and even though he became evil, his death seems unbelievable to many.

Advertisement

There’s a huge section of Breaking Bad viewers who legit believe that Bryan Cranston’s Walter White aka Heisenberg didn’t die in the end and actually got away with everything he did. But do you know even Bryan thinks so or at least wants to think so?

Back in 2018 during an interaction with Team Coco, Bryan Cranston hinted he believes that Walter White got away with everything he did. Bryan was joined by Breaking Bad’s main stars like Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk creator Vince Gilligan and others. While talking about the impact of the show on his mother, Vince told that his mother told him by the end of the show that she really wanted Walt to get away with it. As he continued talking about the same with the hosts, Bryan Cranston added, “Maybe Walter White did get away with it.” He further asked, “Was there any coroner’s report?” He then asked, “Was there any listing in the obituary?” and he himself answered No for both questions.

Well everyone was in the mood of jokes while talking about the same but let’s admit it – “We all want Walter White to come back”. Isn’t it? What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours since a long time that John Cusack was offered the role of Walter White earlier. Talking about the same, the Utopia actor told Variety, “No, I never was, and it was one of those things where I heard it so many times I started to think maybe it was true. And I ran into the creator of ‘Breaking Bad’ (Vince Gilligan), and I said, ‘Am I crazy or did you offer me Walter White? He’s like, ‘No,’”

He also added that Bryan Cranston was perfect for the role, “I don’t even want to think that because the absolute perfect actor got it. It was the perfect actor for the piece, so like why would you want to take away Bryan Cranston’s performance in that? That would be bad karma.”

Must Read: The Lie Movie Review: Joey King Is Terrific In Not So Defending Jacob Like Thriller!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube