Kanye West in July revealed that he had contracted the novel coronavirus in February. Kim Kardashian has now revealed the ups and downs of taking care of her husband. The 39-year-old reality TV star had said that her husband was infected by the virus when nobody knew about it.

Kim during an interview revealed about the precautions she took while looking after West, and also taking care of her young family simultaneously. She said, “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.”

Opening up about her experience with Grazia magazine, Kim Kardashian said, “Kanye had its way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on.” She further added, “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”

Rapper Kanye West was diagnosed with COVID-19, when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were also infected. They were some of the first celebs to open up about it. Kim said that she used to change his sheets with gloves and a face shield.

Kanye had revealed about his diagnosis in July. He told Forbes, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Kim Kardashian also spoke about the global impact of the pandemic. The model said that she tries to have a positive outlook. “Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way,” she said.

The model and entrepreneur also spoke about being a parent, calling herself “open and honest”. Her comments came at a time when both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests were prevalent.

“I don’t want to give them too much information that they won’t fully understand and that will give them anxiety. But they obviously sense that there is something going on. You have to keep it together and not be scared of yourself. As a parent, your number one goal is to make sure your children feel safe and secure,” Kim had said.

