After the events that happened in Avengers: Endgame, all eyes on Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming projects. One such promising project is Loki web series starring Tom Hiddleston. It’s quite rare that a villain gets a standalone series. But in MCU, everything is possible.

Advertisement

To all those wondering what’s the web series is going to be about, we’ll tell you. In Endgame, during the time heist, 2012’s New York attack Loki manages to escape with the tesseract. No one knows where the God of Mischief has travelled, which era and which timeline. The Loki from the present timeline was dead in Avengers: Infinity War. So the one we will be seeing in Disney+Marvel web series is still going to be a bad guy.

Advertisement

Now, a new theory based on Tom Hiddleston’s show states that we might get to see an older version of the supervillain. The theory is put forward by Screenrant which reads, “It is possible that the reason Grant’s role in Loki has been so closely guarded is that he is playing Old Loki. Instead of wearing as elaborate a costume as Kang would require, the role of Old Loki could still require Grant to suit up. If this speculation is accurate, Grant should prove to be an excellent choice to play an older version of the god of mischief. He’s no stranger to villainous roles, and he also has the range to handle all aspects of Loki’s personality.”

The theory further reads, “With the possibilities of the multiverse, there are seemingly endless ways for Old Loki to appear in Loki. Since the series is following a version of Loki who hasn’t been redeemed yet, Old Loki could be used to show the extreme of his future. The old version of Loki could be from the distant future, where he’s accomplished his plan to rule.”

How did Tom Hiddleston’s old Loki get these power to rule? Well, it might either happen because of Thanos’ help or his own power. But if this theory is true, we wonder how complicated yet exciting the web series is going to be.

What do you have to say about this theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Harry Styles REACTS To Replacing Daniel Craig As James Bond!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube