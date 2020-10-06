Harry Styles REACTS To Replacing Daniel Craig As James Bond!

Ever since the rumour mill churned out the possibility of Harry Styles replacing Daniel Craig as the iconic James Bond, fans have been eager to know more. Styles himself has now opened up on the same and has cleared that he is not in the run to play the spy, we can already hear hearts breaking. But, he has also spoken about the possibility of donning it in the future.

For the unversed, in the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, Daniel Craig is playing the iconic spy for the last time. There were reports that the studio is on a lookout for a replacement. Several names were speculated, and Styles’ happens to be one of those.

Now after leaving the fans on the edge of the seats for like a couple of days, Harry Styles has reacted to his alleged James Bond casting. As per Moviesweb, the singer-actor said that he has grown up watching the films. And also expressed it is everyone’s dream to get into that suit.

Harry Styles said, “I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

Talking about his overall filmography, Harry Styles is turning out to be a lot picky. The actor who made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan’s highly successful Dunkirk is yet to feature in any other project. He will be next seen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The film also stars Florence Pugh. He has even begun rehearsals for the same.

Talking about the James Bond replacement, alongside Harry Styles, the other names speculated were that of Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill. Latter even said that he wants to play the character. Talking to GQ, Cavill said, “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

