Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Hollywood projects were stalled and as a result release date of several films has been pushed to 2021. Among these film, Daniel Craig starrer James Bond film No Time To Die is also pushed for 2021 release.

Originally, the film was supposed to be released in November this year, now the makers of the film have announced that the new instalment of 007 films will be released in spring next year. Talking about the delay, Craig appeared on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon and reflected on his time playing the iconic role.

Speaking to Fallon, Daniel Craig said, “This thing is just bigger than all of us. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers cross April 2 is going to be our date.”

The 25th instalment in the iconic spy franchise, which is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will mark Craig’s final run as 007. The actor had taken a break from the franchise and returned for what would be his final film. He also expressed his happiness after reprising the role for the last time.

Daniel Craig said, “I’m so glad I came back and did this last one. The story, it just didn’t feel complete and I needed a break. Once I had and we started talking about storylines and things we could do I was like, ‘I’m in.’ “

The actor also recalled the moment he came to know about he is going to take on the iconic character. He said that he was filming in Baltimore with Nicole Kidman for the film The Invasion, which was released in 2007. At the time he had taken a sworn to secrecy about the role he was about to take on. “I couldn’t tell anybody,” he said.

After the official announcement was made by the makers, Daniel Craig celebrated by himself with a bottle of vodka. He said, “I was in Whole Foods supermarket…I bought myself a bottle of vodka and a glass.”

