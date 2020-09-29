BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, will be making an appearance at Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show, The Tonight Show. The South Korean boy group will reportedly perform every night a week on the NBC staple to promote their new album, BE and their virtual concert, BTS Map of the Soul ON: E.

For their first night, the K-pop group will be joining the host of the show Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a special a Capella performance of their latest hit single “Dynamite.” Each night, the group will participate in games, interviews, and performance.

Jimmy had shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “🥛 📱 🏓… 🧨🧨🧨… if you know you know. #BTSWEEK.”

Hyping up the upcoming BTS week at The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon also teased how BTS was bringing out an original never-before-seen Idol performance. Fans are also getting excited to watch the Korean group’s performance on the show.

Check out BTS’ Idol performance on The Tonight Show below:

This is how BTS Army reacted to BTS’s Ido performance on The Tonight Show below:

This is not the first time that the K-pop group BTS has been on the show. Earlier this year, the group had performed a “Subway Special” which included BTS taking over Manhattan’s Grand Central Station and performing on a subway car.

The South Korean Boy Band Bangtan Boys began formation in 2010 and debuted with single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Their subsequent albums also entered in the US Billboard 200, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever (2016), and Wings (2016). The albums helped establish BTS earn the reputation as a socially conscious group.

The South Korean boy band crossed into the international music market after Wings became their first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The group led the Korean wave in the United States and broke numerous sales records.

BTS is the first K-pop to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their single “Mic Drop”. With their studio album Love Yourself: Tear, which was released in 2018, the group managed to top the Billboard 200.

