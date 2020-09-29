The Batman: Robert Pattinson Enjoys The Idea Of 'Messing Up' A Film, Says It Happened During Twilight!

Robert Pattinson is all set to introduce himself as the cape crusader Batman, in the Matt Reeves directorial The Batman. While he has been saying on record that his version of the Gotham saviour is different than all the ones we have already seen and loved. On that note, the chances of messing up the character are high and however weird it may sound, Pattinson enjoys that feeling.

Yes, you read that right, Robert has revealed that he enjoys the idea of messing up Batman in the face of his fans. The fans of the superhero and the actor are highly excited about the film, and this comment by Pattinson is the correct tease. Read on to know what he has to say.

As per Total Film, Robert Pattinson, in a recent interview, confessed that he likes being held responsible if something goes wrong. As per him, he developed this ideology while working on his celebrated franchise Twilight.

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on. I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage,” said Robert Pattinson.

The magazine also has director Matt Reeves talking about The Batman. The director calls his film different than all its predecessors. He says that the film is not an origin tale but we meet the cape crusader in his early days.

“And for me, what’s really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he’s sort of in his best self,” Matt Reeves, director of the Robert Pattinson starrer said.

He added, “I hope what’s different about what we’re doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then, of course, the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world’s greatest detective and how we got there.”

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is taking over the iconic Batman from Ben Affleck. The actor returned to the sets after battling the Novel Coronavirus recently. The trailer of the film was released at the DC FanDome, and it has become one of the most anticipated movies.

