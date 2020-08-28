I come from a generation where I’ve grown up together with One Direction, and while a lot of girls from my age were drooling over Zayn Malik, I had my eyes hooked at Harry Styles. How can you not? The Watermelon Sugar singer is ageing like a fine wine and his transformation over the years is proof of the same.

Today we are going to talk about the transformation of Styles and how he is only getting beautiful with each passing day.

Harry Styles enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with 30 million followers on Instagram. And the Watermelon Sugar singer isn’t just famous among female fans but also female A-List Hollywood celebrities including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio and Nicole Scherzinger to name a few.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Harry Styles moments in the history of ‘When Men Ruled The World With Their Looks’:

Look at that smile, ladies and gentleman. Just LOOK. There’s attractive about these English men, and Harry happens to have all the qualities that would make you swipe your feet off.

That jawline could cut glass and NO KIDDING.

Harry Styles’ rings have a different fanbase altogether. A while ago, he was spotted without in Italy and fans across the world got worried if everything was fine with the Adore You singer. It seems like he started the ‘Men with Accessories’ trend.

No, I don’t care if you didn’t like this look of Styles, but I approve of this. That’s what the MET Gala is all about. And can you beat the Watermelon Sugar singer when it comes to fashion, duh!

How can someone just sit and look this cute? No efforts put and still acing the fashion game. Oh boy, what are you!

That smile, ladies and gentlemen is my TEENAGE DREAM.

I mean, who is he looking at smiling so hard when I am sitting here and writing articles for you? Not fair.

You’re turning heads when you walk through the door, quite literally. You don’t know you’re BEAUTIFUL.

That damn smile. I would give up anything to see that smile once in person.

If you’re reading this Harry Styles, a THANK YOU would be appreciated. Haha! And if not, I’ll keep writing unless you reply to me with a ‘Thank you’.

