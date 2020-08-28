Breaking Bad Starts Randomly Trending On Twitter, Is It A Mere Coincidence OR Something BIG Is Coming Up?

Amidst all the negativity and random negative trends on Twitter, something good is happening on the microblogging site finally. Breaking Bad is trending and so much people are actually appreciating something good.

Although the reason for the show to start trending all of a sudden is unknown, it might be trending because it was Aaron Paul's (Jesse Pink) birthday yesterday. A section of Twitterati also thought that there must be something coming up related to the show which made it trend on Twitter.

Also, a lot of people are discussing their favourite shows of all time and Breaking Bad is one in the lists of many. Let’s have a look at the tweets of netizens.

Breaking Bad is one of the most loved TV shows of all time and a huge section of the audience also calls it the best show ever. On IMDB, Breaking Bad has got a rating of 9.5 from votes of close to 1.5 million people.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk among others the show aired from 2008 to 2013 on American Television network AMC. After the end of the show, it got a spin-off show named Better Call Saul and then a film titled El Camino about its character Jesse was also made in 2019.

Now in 2020, Breaking Bad enjoys an even bigger fan following as it continues to stream on Netflix.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section.

