Breaking Bad Starts Randomly Trending On Twitter, Is It A Mere Coincidence OR Something BIG Is Coming Up?

Amidst all the negativity and random negative trends on Twitter, something good is happening on the microblogging site finally. Breaking Bad is trending and so much people are actually appreciating something good.
Although the reason for the show to start trending all of a sudden is unknown, it might be trending because it was Aaron Paul’s (Jesse Pink) birthday yesterday. Although the reason for the show to start trending all of a sudden is unknown, it might be trending because it was Aaron Paul’s (Jesse Pink) birthday yesterday. A section of Twitterati also thought that there must be something coming up related to the show which made it trend on Twitter.
Also, a lot of people are discussing their favourite shows of all time and Breaking Bad is one in the lists of many. Let’s have a look at the tweets of netizens.
Why is Breaking bad trending.. Did I miss something 😕
— Anurag Anand (@__jabali__) August 28, 2020
I don’t know about Breaking Bad
but i haven’t seen like this https://t.co/7EnJykWc4d
— Dinesh Chauhan (@dinesh_chauhan) August 28, 2020
This scene has a saparated fan base
Breaking bad pic.twitter.com/37nbQd1Qqt
— آفتاب (@Nope_aftab) August 28, 2020
Breaking bad was carried by Gustavo Fring. It was dead before he came in, and it died when he did
— Vetle🕊💫 (@CFCVetle) August 28, 2020
Game of Thrones
Blacklist
Breaking bad
Vikings
Peaky Blinders https://t.co/fDecMfZDnS
— Ekenta Anthony ➐ (@EkentaAnthony1) August 28, 2020
That scene in breaking bad with the atm machine really stuck with me when i watched it as a child
— Punished "primitive” Belooguh (@belooguh) August 28, 2020
Breaking Bad is the GOAT… coming from the biggest PB fan!!
— Bayo (@AD3BAY0_) August 28, 2020
Don't mess with guys who knows chemistry
Unexpected big blow to hank
White always beyond expectations
"Breaking Bad" #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/8LQTsvkS2L
— Vinnesha vinnu (@vinnesha) August 28, 2020
If Aaron Paul calls you a B–H, chances are you have made it in life! 😌💯
Reposted from @rottentomatoes "Yeah B—H!" It's #BreakingBad star #AaronPaul's birthday. What's your favorite #JessePinkman moment from the… https://t.co/Yv8uOY1NUy
— Shola Thompson (@SholaThompson) August 28, 2020
Heisenberg:
So it's your birthday kid
@aaronpaul_8 #BreakingBad #AaronPaul #Bryancraston pic.twitter.com/iVbmLXJdNh
— Karan कुमार Ghadei (@KaranGhadei) August 28, 2020
You know what's bloody annoying? The little jitters you feel when you see breaking bad is trending, hope sprouting for something new, and then you realise it's just random. Fuckers.
— DontHoldTheDoor (@AnwitiSingh) August 28, 2020
Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013) pic.twitter.com/VR7U43HAx8
— 𝗚𝗜𝗙𝘀 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗺𝘀. (@GIFsFromFilms) August 28, 2020
Breaking bad is just 100x better than everything else https://t.co/2G19TNa2Fk
— justice for Gabi (@shayyates17) August 28, 2020
Supernatural
Game Of Thrones
Sherlock
Friends
Breaking Bad https://t.co/blHebDeFzc
— Madridista Robin (@Robinsinghmadr1) August 28, 2020
Breaking Bad is one of the most loved TV shows of all time and a huge section of the audience also calls it the best show ever. On IMDB, Breaking Bad has got a rating of 9.5 from votes of close to 1.5 million people.
Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk among others the show aired from 2008 to 2013 on American Television network AMC. After the end of the show, it got a spin-off show named Better Call Saul and then a film titled El Camino about its character Jesse was also made in 2019.
Now in 2020, Breaking Bad enjoys an even bigger fan following as it continues to stream on Netflix.
What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section.
