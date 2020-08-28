All the fans of Karate Kid film series, here’s the best news for all of you. Cobra Kai, a show based on the film series has now started streaming on Netflix and looks like your weekend is sorted. Also because Netflix has released two seasons together.

First season started premiering on YouTube Premium in 2018 and second season released in 2019. However, Netflix acquired the show in June this year and it has finally started streaming on the OTT platform now.

Both seasons of the show have 10 episodes with a duration of 20-40 minutes each. Twitterati can’t contain their excitement as they will be able to relive the magic of Karate Kid with Cobra Kai.

A Twitter user with username @Real_John92 tweeted, “Cobra Kai is incredible. Definitely recommend to anyone that were fans of the Karate Kid movies.”Cobra Kai is incredible. Definitely recommend to anyone that were fans of the Karate Kid movies.”

#NowStreaming

Trinkets: Season 2 😏

Million Dollar Beach House 🏘

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 🥋

I AM A KILLER: Released 👏🏽

Rising Phoenix 🏋🏾‍♂️

Emily’s Wonder Lab 🎨

Aggretsuko: Season 3 🐶

American Psycho 🤪 — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) August 28, 2020

Another one with username @@SciFiSamurai83 wrote, “If is not #Cobrakai#1 on Netflix by the end of the weekend, I will seriously eat a bucket of bananas. (To those that don’t know me very well, I consider bananas to be gross) So help me out, get out there everyone and watch more! “

If #CobraKai is not #1 on Netflix by the end of the weekend, I will seriously eat a bucket of bananas. (To those that don’t know me very well, I consider bananas to be gross) So help me out, get out there everyone and watch more Cobra Kai! 👊👊🐍🐍💚💚🥋🥋 — James (@SciFiSamurai83) August 28, 2020

Have a look at more reactions below:

If that doesn’t make you excited, what else will? The comedy-drama with a good dose of martial arts looks like so much fun and will surely take you on a nostalgic drive of childhood.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg, it stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña & Tanner Buchanan in lead among others.

Meanwhile, the 3rd season of the show is already announced and it will start streaming in 2021.

