The King’s Man POSTPONED! Matthew Vaughn’s Actioner Gets A New Release Date

The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has affected film industries across the globe in many ways. Delays in the release date being one of the most prominent effects. Disney’s the King’s Man turns out to be the most recent film that now stands delayed. While this isn’t the first time the film is seeing a shift in release dates below is all you need to know about the new schedule for the film.

The King’s Man is Matthew Vaughn’s next film in the Kingsman franchise. The film will be the third in line project in the franchise. Based on Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar’s comic books by the same name, the film is one of the most anticipated Disney projects that has been in the making for a while now.

While the cinema halls remain close in most parts of the world, the decision to not release a magnum opus like The King’s Man seems to be wise. As per Variety, the film that was set for a September 18, 2020 release, will now hit screens on February 26, 2021. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time it has seen a delay. Initially, it was set for a release on November 15, 2019, which was then pushed to February 14, 2020, and then to September 2020.

Not just The King’s Man, a few other projects have also seen a shuffle in their release date. Disney’s Nomadland starring Frances McDormand is being preponed to December 4 2021. As for Pixar’s Luca, it is set for June 18, 2021.

Apart from theatrical releases, Disney’s much-awaited Mulan is set to release directly on Disney+.

