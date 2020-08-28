The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s New Batmobile Pics Will Blow Away Your Mind!

The Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is one of the highly anticipated films from DC Comics. The cast and crew behind the film are now gearing up to resume production. Fans also recently got a glimpse of the Batmobile in the incredible first trailer of the film.

The Batmobile, which is one of the defining gadgets of Batman, has undergone changes in appearances over the years. The first glimpse of Batmobile was shared by Director Matt Reeves. It showed Robert Pattinson’s hero alongside his signature vehicle. However, these daylight pics allow us to see it a lot clearer.

The new set photos released from an airfield in the United Kingdom offer a good look a the impressive vehicle. The photos were first released by Daily Mail and it quickly began circulating online.

The Batman’s crew are seen preparing the Caped Crusader’s Batmobile https://t.co/7z6VJkzt4K — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 27, 2020

The new set photos also revealed that Matt Reeves and his team decided to return the Batmobile to be a much sleeker vehicle. The publication also revealed that the film crew was test-driving two Batmobile vehicles at Cardington Airfield in England.

Robert Pattinson’s new Batmobile is flared with fins and exposed engine at the back. It’s quite similar to the contemporary version of the 1960s car driven around by Adam West. The past two cinematic Batmobiles were basically just tank. Now Pattinson’s Batsuit is a work-in-progress. So it’s quite possible that his Batmobile will change over time as well.

While the plot details for The Batman are being kept under wraps, the new project will revolve around Robert Pattinson as a younger Bruce Wayne. The film will narrate the story of Batman during his formative years as Gotham City’s protector.

The Batman will see the hero making use of his detective skills more than what we’ve seen before in previous iterations. It is also expected to be the first instalment to a new trilogy starring Pattinson as Batman.

