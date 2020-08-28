One Direction members are back in the news. Special thanks to the 10-year-anniversary that created a massive buzz. While Harry Styles keeps making a lot of noise because of his massive fan base, we have Liam Payne on our radar today. As per reports, the ‘For You’ singer has popped the big question to his girlfriend Henry Maya. And she said yes!

For the unversed, Liam has been dating model Maya Henry. The couple first ignited spark during 2018, shortly after the singer’s split with Cheryl Cole. They even share a son, Bear Grey Payne, together. Albeit, Payne finally went onto confirm his romance with Maya in September, 2019. And it seems there was no looking back.

Liam Payne reportedly has gone down on his knees and proposed girlfriend Maya Henry. Rumours began doing the rounds after the One Direction singer and his sweetheart were spotted recently. They enjoyed a romantic meal at t London’s upscale Novikov. Maya could be seen with a big rock on her finger.

The couple made a super-stylish appearance. Liam Payne donned a golden shirt with folded sleeves. He paired it up with black pants and brown boots. His long hair was neatly styled. Maya Henry, on the other hand, wore a black satin maxi dress. It had a deep plunging neckline. She paired it up with a leather jacket, black strappy heels and a small handbag.

But what grabbed eyeballs was her huge ring amid the minimal jewellery that she wore. As per reports, it’s worth a whopping $3 million. A report by DailyMail confirms that the beauty was proudly flaunting her ring during the entire outing. They have also confirmed the fact that Liam and Maya are now engaged!

Check out their outing pictures below:

