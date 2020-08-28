Some actors play roles that become their identity among fans. Tom Hiddleston will always be Loki for his fans all around the world. But the actor has done some fantastic work apart from Marvel movies. From movies to series to theatres, The Avengers actor has done some excellent work to look forward to.

Talking about his acting, if you think he can only annoy Thor with his mischiefs the best, you are wrong. The Night Manager actor can make you cry with his emotional scenes. What’s remarkable is he is such a phenomenal performer that he effortlessly switches from being happy to crying his eyes out.

That’s exactly what happened when Tom Hiddleston appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Last year in November, our beloved Loki graced the show to promote his Broadway show, Betrayal. The show has a lot of complexities and highly intense scenes. The reviews for the play had been positive too.

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon tested Tom Hiddleston’s acting ability on emotional scenes. But Jimmy being Jimmy, gave the Crimson Peak actor the challenge to cry while talking about Baby Yoda’s cuteness.

In the video, Jimmy says to Tom, “Baby Yoda is so cute.” It takes less than a second for Hiddleston to bring tears in his eyes. He responds, “Jimmy, the thing about Baby Yoda is that I just love him.” This act will surely give you goosebumps.

The moment Tom Hiddleston cried while talking about Baby Yoda, the audience went berserk. They cheered and applauded the Loki star.

Watch the video below:

Isn’t he amazing?

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston will be next seen in Disney+Marvel series, Loki. The shooting is currently stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

