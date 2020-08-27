Netflix India Instagram is killing it with new crossovers every day. It was just recently they brought Peaky Blinders and Saath Nibhana Saathiya in one universe.

And who can forget what they did with Prime Video’s Mirzapur and their upcoming film Cargo?

And to the surprise of everyone, now Netflix India Instagram has done a hilarious crossover of Sacred Game & Money Heist. The OTT channel on its Instagram channel has posted a video in which we see Sartaj Singh from Sacred Games talking over the phone. But unlike in the show, he is talking to Professor of Money Heist this time. And the conversation is as interesting as it gets. Don’t miss Sartaj’s reply when Professor asks him, “what are you wearing?”

Netflix captioned the video as, “Did Sartaj just hang up on the Professor?😱”

Isn’t that hilarious?

Sacred Games started streaming on Netflix in 2018 and its second season released in 2019. The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Kubbra Sait among others in lead.

On the other hand, Money Heist‘s first part premiered in 2017. The Spanish show has a total of 4 parts and the most recent one released this year. Created by Álex Pina, the show stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán & Jaime Lorente among others.

