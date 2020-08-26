Mirzapur Or Sacred Games? Which Is Your Most Favourite Indian OTT Show? VOTE NOW

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two of the most popular OTT platforms in the world. In the past 2-3 years, these platforms have expanded extremely well in India and their originals shows set in India are proof. But go back to 2018 when both Netflix and Prime Video weren’t huge in India, it was shows like Sacred Games & Mirzapur which made them reach among desi netizens.

Netflix’s Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte in lead was an instant hit. The show was celebrated by Indian youngsters and its characters and dialogues led to a huge meme fest. The second season of the show released last year amidst high expectations but got mixed reviews. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video got everyone’s attention with Mirzapur.

The gangster drama was highly appreciated by the audience for its edgy content, dialogues and characters. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar among others, the show went on to become India’s one of the most popular OTT shows ever.

In fact, Season 2 of Mirzapur has been creating buzz for a long time now. The OTT platform recently revealed that Mirzapur 2 will release on Oct 23, 2020, and since then the fans have been going crazy while showing their excitement.

While Sacred Games & Mirzapur both are two of the most popular OTT shows, which is your favourite one? In the poll below, let us know your pick.

