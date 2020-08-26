Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth has been hospitalized. The actor was papped outside a Mumbai hospital today is believed to have undergone major surgery.

Yes, you read that right! A certain source close to Randeep Hooda has revealed that the actor got hospitalized early morning today and has undergone major surgery. The same source has also told ETimes that the Sarabjit actor has also been tested for COVID-19. There is however no official word from the actor or his team on this matter.

Randeep Hooda celebrated his birthday just a few days ago and posted a rather healthy looking picture of himself along with his best birthday gift; a bicycle! Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hooda shared a picture of himself on the cycle with a post that read, “Walk (or cycle) the talk .. Best birthday gift!” Check out the post here:

Randeep Hooda was spotted outside the hospital in a casual grey T-shirt with navy blue track pants and flip flops. The actor had covered his face with a mask and had a baseball cap on. While we are not aware of what is wrong with the actor we wish him a speedy recovery and all the health post his surgery.

Meanwhile speaking to BT in a recent conversation about his lockdown phase, Randeep Hooda said, “During the pandemic, my horizons have expanded, both internally and externally. I’m reading many interesting scripts, and have also signed up with a Hollywood talent agency. The international project I was a part of, has opened doors for more collaborations.”

