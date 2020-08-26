Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Netizens Trend #SSRCulpritsBehindBar Demanding The Culprits’ Arrest

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic and untimely death has effected one and all. With new revelations and allegation being made everyday, family, friends and fans of the late actor are demanding justice. On Tuesday, netizens trended the hashtag – #SSRCulpritsBehindBar, on Twitter demanding that culprits in the SSR’s death case be put behind bars.

Throughout the day, #SSRCulpritsBehindBar kept trending on Twitter with tweets claiming foul play in Sushant’s death and demanding that culprits be arrested.

One Sushant Singh Rajput fan wrote, “CONTRADICTION in their Statements. NO ONE seen SSR while Hanging. KESHAV is being Grilled by CBI”

Another Sushant Singh Rajput fan demanded, “Bring those MURDERERS in front of the world… Let the truth come out.. it’s high time to revive the sanity if the polluted society”

A third fan urged, “CBI please arrest these culprits & take action against them. We don’t want these culprits roaming freely anymore after what they have done”

CONTRADICTION in their Statements⁉️ NO ONE seen SSR while Hanging ⁉️ KESHAV is being Grilled by CBI.🔥#SSRCulpritsBehindBar — Varsha Rathore|| Justice for SSR|| (@Tiger285_) August 25, 2020 CBI please arrest these culprits & take action against them. We don’t want these culprits roaming freely anymore after what they have done 🙏#SSRCulpritsBehindBar https://t.co/RndXJCjV96 — Varsha Singh 🦋✨ (@Varsha_Si22) August 25, 2020 Bring those MURDERERS in front of the world… Let the truth come out .. it’s high time to revive the sanity if the polluted society..#SSRCulpritsBehindBar — Ray (@Ray90214523) August 25, 2020

A section of the netizens also pointed a finger at film producer Sandip Ssingh, who claimed to be a close friend of the late actor. Netizens have started speculating that Sandip might leave India soon. As a result, the hashtag #SandeepSingh trended on Tuesday, too.

“Sandeep Singh call details — he called Ambulance driver 4 time between 14 June to 16 June. Why he was having his number?” questioned a user.

“This #SandeepSingh shud be kicked arrested b4 he leaves the country. I hope that CBI doesn’t linger on & be swift as these wretched people will get time. I was sure that these so called friends were the venomous snakes as #SSRKilledOn14June was too simple #SSRCulpritsBehindBar,” shared another user.

“SSR Case Important Update: I am telling from two months that Sandeep singh is the crisis manager in this whole case. Now, as per news sources, he may fly from India. CBI should take him in custody immediately!!” tweeted another user.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Balvinder Singh Suri Opens Up On Playing New Roshan Singh Sodhi In The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube