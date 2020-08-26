Amaal Mallik Asks His Fans To 'Seedha Report & Block' Trolls Who Are Threatening Them

Over the last couple of days, music composer has Amaal Mallik has been making headlines and not for his work. A few days ago fans came across a tweet of the composer where he wrote that is his favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan and not Salman Khan.

For those who do not know, Amaal has been very vocal about his admiration for Salman Khan. He has often credited the actor for giving him his big break and being his support system. Since his tweet was noticed by ‘bhaitards’ on social media, the composer has been getting trolled.

Amaal Mallik took to Twitter and slammed these trolls. In a series of tweets, calling Salman Khan fans’ bhaitards’ he said he still respects the actor but “will take shit from his fans or any one.” After receiving death threats, Mallik has called out to the ‘disturbed fans’ and has also asked his fans – the #Amaalians, to report and block people who are spreading negativity.

Amaal Mallik’s tweet read, “#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will. Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block.”

#SalmanKhan made me a music composer YES, I respect him for that & always will. Disturbed fans who are abusing me for liking another actor’s work, threatening my fans and family needed a little hard schooling & that’s all this was. Stay away #Amaalians , seedha report & block. pic.twitter.com/38sLU3KdLH — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 26, 2020

Along with the tweet he shared a picture reading “Reject Negativity Embrace Creativity”

On Tuesday night, Amaal Mallik shared screenshots of the death threats he has been receiving.

Amaal Mallik made his Bollywood debut as a composer by composing three songs for Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (2014).

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma’s Life To Be A ‘Controversial’ 3 Part Biopic; First Look Poster To Release Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube