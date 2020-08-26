Rhea Chakraborty Was Helping Sushant Singh Rajput Quit Marijuana, New Viral Chats Claim

The newly found drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been getting new updates as the probe proceeds. Now as per reports, Rajput’s business manager Shruti Modi’s WhatsApp chat with Rhea revealed some more details. It suggests that Rhea Chakraborty was helping the late actor quit his marijuana addiction, and below are all the details.

As per the new chats that have gone viral, the topic of discussion is Sushant crying during a meeting. The message from a contact saved as Shruti 2 also talks how even after constant medical help, the actor wasn’t healing, and his doctor should be consulted again.

In chats acquired by India Today, the message read, “He was to completely stop weed and he said he quit it since yesterday. He has gone off to sleep I am leaving for the day.”

Meanwhile, it was earlier when chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and a lady names Jaya Shah had gone viral. It was being said that they were discussing banned drugs. The messaged indicated that she asked a friend if he has MD.

However, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has dismissed any rumour of his client consuming drugs. In a statement, he said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test.”

In other news, the Cooper hospital and Mumbai Police have received show-cause notices for letting Rhea access the morgue while Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem was conducted.

