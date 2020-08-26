Sushant Singh Rajput case has now taken a drug angle turn. WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the use of drugs have gone viral. The news was first out on TV news channels and now it’s everywhere.

The Jalebi actress allegedly used drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc. Her conversation with a drug dealer name Gaurav Arya and Miranda Sushi has come into the limelight. These chats have come out a day after Subramanian Swamy’s drug deal tweet in Sushant’s case. He had tweeted, “Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why?”

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged drug-related conversation, it was accessed by Times Now. In her message to a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya, she writes, “Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once”. She further asked him, “You have MD?”

The actress’ another conversation is with someone whose name is saved as ‘Miranda Sushi’. In the chats, the person messages Rhea Chakraborty, “Hi Rhea, the stuff is almost over.” Miranda also asks, “Should we take it from Showik’s friend? But he has just hash & bud.”

But these two aren’t just the conversation that has raised doubts. Rhea Chakraborty has messaged her friend Jaya Saha on November 25, 2019. In this conversation, Jaya tells the actress, “Use 4 drops in tea or water and let him sip it… Give it 30-40 minutes to kick in”.

To this, Rhea Chakraborty replies, “Thank you so much”. Jaya responds, “No problem bro, hope it helps”.

After these drug-related chats, the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case has gone darker. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reportedly investigate the case too as ‘drug conspiracy’ angle has emerged in the actor’s death case.

