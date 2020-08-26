Sandip Ssingh Called Sooraj Pancholi’s Mother 4 Times Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death?

Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting more intense each day. As we come to know about a possible reason, another angle pops up. In the latest developments, we have read about Rhea Chakraborty’s viral chat. Many state that it is a hint towards the drug angle. Amidst it all, some shocking revelations have now been made concerning Sandip Ssingh.

For the unversed, Sandip had not met Sushant since the last 9-10 months. In fact, none of the close friends or family members is acquainted with him. But the filmmaker claims to be a ‘close friend.’ He was the first one to rush to the crime scene and handled everything, starting from the ambulance to sister Mitu Singh.

Eyebrows have been raised ever since. Sandip Ssingh even made some contradicting statements to the media, which hints at a foul play from his side. Recently, it was also revealed that he spoke to the ambulance driver days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The call lasted as long as 2 minutes.

Now, it has also been revealed that Sandip Ssingh called Sooraj Pancholi’s mother Zahira Wahab. They shared as many as five calls in duration between September 4, 2019 to June 20, 2020. If that isn’t it, a Mumbai Police investigating officer also spoke to the filmmaker.

The ambulance driver, however, has rubbished these claims. He maintains that he has not spoken to Ssingh. He has been in contact with Mumbai Police, but has nothing to do with Sandip.

“Sandip didn’t call me, police did,” he mentioned about 14th June.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer also spoke to the media last night. He has denied the drug angle. Satish Manishinde claims that Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend has never consumed drugs in her entire life.

Must Read: Sadak 2 Music Review: A Mixed Bag Of Intense & Emotional Songs That We Were Longing For This Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube