Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 5 Doctors Who Conducted Autopsy MISSING?

Sushant Singh Rajput case has a lot of loopholes. From the mess around the body being taken to hospital, to the post mortem and other reports – nothing is certain. CBI has been investigating the matter and trying to find answers to each of these questions. Owing to the same, the team went to Cooper Hospital. What happened after isn’t very pleasing.

Despite the green signal from the CBI, the Cooper hospital expects the CBI officials to follow some protocols. The officials were present there for almost 30-45 mins but as per reports, they weren’t allowed inside.

The CBI officials were asked to make a proper appointment. If that isn’t it, Cooper Hospital has sent all of the doctors who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy on leave. The 5 doctors have been missing and nothing could be extracted so far.

A report by Republic TV reveals, “The security guard further revealed that the CBI team will now visit the Cooper Hospital on 26th and 27th, as they have been given an appointment to record the statement. The security guard on tape further claimed, “The doctors who performed Sushant’s autopsy are out, sent on leave. We are not allowed to speak to media, command from the superiors and we are only following the orders.”

The security guard also revealed that no doctors have been present at the hospital since last few days. “When asked when was the order issued, the security guard is heard saying, “It has been 4-5 days, since the CBI team arrived. We are not allowed to speak to media or else I’ll be suspended. Only office staff is present at the hospital, no doctor is here,” he added.

Now it is to be seen how the CBI manages to speak and extract information from these doctors. In the latest development, the ED has sent summons to those involves in the Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty drug angle.

