Akshay Kumar AKA Raju Is ‘Ghayal’ In This Phir Hera Pheri & Mirzapur 2 Crossover, Check Out & LOL!

Fans have been desperately waiting for Mirzapur season 2 ever since the first season started streaming on Amazon Prime in 2018. The OTT platform recently made the big announcement for the release date of Mirzapur 2 and it took the internet by storm.

The dialogue talking about the current situation of ‘Ghayal Guddu Bhaiyya’ made the audience even more excited. And Prime Video seems to be in the mood of totally cashing on the buzz.

The OTT platform did a fun post today on its Instagram channel which is a crossover of Phir Hera Pheri & Mirzapur. The funny picture gallery reimagines the characters of Raju, Shyam & Baburao and uses the dialogue, “duniya mein do kisam ke log hote hain…” It’s hilarious how Raju in Phir Hera Pheri is as much as Ghayal as Guddu Bhaiyya in Mirzapur 2.

Amazon Prime Video captioned the post as saying, “main tereko munna samajhta tha tu toh guddu manus nikla re 😩🔥”

Check out the post below and have fun:

Isn’t that hilarious?

Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal in the role of Guddu Bhaiyya. Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar are some of the other actors who play important roles in the show.

The new season has some interesting additions, too, with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast. Season two is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

Mirzapur 2 will start streaming on Prime Video from Oct 23, 2020.

