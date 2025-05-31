A truly gripping crime thriller series made its way on Netflix a few years ago. Despite an intriguing premise, powerful performances, and an authentic Punjabi backdrop, the series hasn’t been officially greenlit for a second season yet. Can you guess which show we are talking about? That series is none other than the Punjabi-language crime thriller CAT.

The show featured Randeep Hooda in the lead role. And it’s undoubtedly one of the best Indian original shows from Netflix. It has an excellent user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb. Read on to know more about the series!

CAT: Plot

Set in an eight-episode format with a runtime of around 40-45 minutes per episode, the series follows the story of Gurnam Singh (played by Randeep Hooda), who used to work as an informant (CAT) for the police department many years back.

Gurnam is once again enlisted by the Jalandhar cop Sehtab Singh (played by Suvinder Vicky) to infiltrate a powerful drug cartel to save his younger brother (Danish Sood). But the story takes a dark turn when Gurnam uncovers the shocking truth about his parents’ killer. What begins as a covert mission soon spirals into a personal quest for brutal revenge.

CAT Season 1 Ended On A Cliffhanger

Season 1 of CAT ended on a cliffhanger, with Randeep Hooda’s character preparing to visit his former handler (Suvinder Vicky) in Canada. The climax laid the groundwork for a potentially more intense, action-packed, and revenge-fuelled second season. A solid reason for another season. However, whether Netflix will officially renew the series remains to be seen.

More Punjab-Set Series & Films Worth Watching

If you are interested in watching some well-made Punjab-set movies or shows, in that case, you might want to check out Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky’s Kohrra on Netflix, Pavan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak’s Tabbar on SonyLIV, Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and Abhishek Chaubey’s hard-hitting crime drama Udta Punjab, among others.

CAT: Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of CAT here to get a sneak peek at its plot, characters, and setting. We recommend watching the show now if you haven’t already!

