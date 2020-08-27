Netflix Announces ‘Resident Evil’ Live Action Show, Deets Inside

All the fans of Resident Evil films and games, here’s a big news for you. Netflix has announced an upcoming show based on the series and that’s something all of us have been waiting for a long time now.

Reportedly, it will be a live-action show by Netflix which will have a fresh story set in two different timelines. Andrew Dabb is creating the show and its star cast hasn’t been revealed as yet.

As per decider.com, Andrew in Netflix’s recently issued press release said, “Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world,”

“For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.” he added.

Netflix has explained the project as, “In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.”

The release date of the show is not revealed yet but we can expect an announcement soon.

First Resident Evil film was released back in 2002 and after its success, 5 more films were made by the makers. Last Resident Evil released in 2016 and it was titled Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Must Read: Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine Can Beat Hulk In A Fight, We Wonder What Mark Ruffalo Has To Say!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube