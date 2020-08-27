Love Island UK Summer & Winter Edition Cancelled, Bosses Announce New Dating Show The Cabins

With the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent, the makers of Love Island UK have decided to scrap the summer and winter editions the show. Instead, the bosses have announced a new dating show titled The Cabins.

On Thursday, the bosses of Love Island announced the new show. The show will see singles reside in a cabin in the middle of nowhere in the UK for the night with potential suitors. In it, couples will be forced to ditch their phones and have the most intense first date of their lives.

Speaking about the upcoming show to The Sun, a source claimed, “Bosses are going back to basics with The Cabins. Set away from the distractions of modern life, two singletons will have to spend time together and properly get to know each other without a profile on a dating app.”

The source added, “After 24 hours together they will be able to decide whether they stay together for a bit longer, or move on to someone new. If they remain as a couple for up to four days, we then give some other singles the chance to enter the cabin and potentially meet their Mr or Miss Right.”

Talking about the show’s release date, the source said that they would begin filming in the next few months. The source further added that casting is currently underway and the show will air next year.

Talking about The Cabin, Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: “This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face to face, with no distractions.”

He added, “‘We’re thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love.”

