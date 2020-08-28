“What do you desire?” is a question to which a lot of us will have a different answer. Lucifer knows it very well how to share with him your deepest, darkest desires. Currently, with season 5, Tom Ellis’ character is fulfilling fans’ desires with steamy Deckerstar scenes.

But what if our handsome devil meets several characters from Bollywood and TV shows? What answer will Gaitonde give when asked about his desire? Or Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Well, Netflix India has sorted it out for us.

Not just the characters mentioned above, Lucifer has asked many others ‘What do you desire?’ question. The list includes Ranbir Kapoor‘s Bunny from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Eleven from Stranger Things too. The answers are hilarious AF.

About his desire, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Gaitonde tells Lucifer, “Murga Chahiye mereko.” Ranbir Kapoor says, “Main udna chaahta hoon, daudna chaahta hoon, girna bhi chaahta hoon. Bas, rukna nahi chaahta.”

When the same question is asked to Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven from Stranger Things, there’s no answer. Wondering why? Well, she already has a pack of Eggos in her hands. That’s what she truly desires.

Netflix India captioned the post, “Ask us what we desire Lucifer, the answer won’t surprise you.” Take a look at it below:

If ever Tom Ellis aka Lucifer asks you ‘What do you desire?’ What will your answer be? Let us know in the comments below.

