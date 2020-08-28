Angelina Jolie’s divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt are making a lot of headlines. It was recently when Jolie accused the Judge on their case, John W. Ouderkirk if being biased against her. Now, John has opened up about the allegations and has cleared that he remains to be impartial in this complete scenario. Below is what he has to say.

A quick recap, in the proceedings that happened earlier, Angelina Jolie has claimed that the judge who is handling her divorce case did not speak about his relationship with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Due to which she claimed that John W. Ouderkirk is biased.

As per reports, Jolie even tried to get the judge changed. Now, John has hit back and said that he is not biased. He even went on to deny the claims of him hiding his relationship with Brad Pitt.

Talking about Angelina Jolie’s claims, John as per a Mirror.uk report said, “I will continue to consider accepting other cases as other additional cases may arise from time to time while the Jolie/Pitt case is still pending. Such other cases might involve a party, lawyer‚ law firm and/or witnesses involved in the Jolie/Pitt matter.”

About the divorce row, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014, and later decided to part ways in 2016. The two are parents to Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Must Read: One Direction Fame Liam Payne Gets ENGAGED To GF Maya Henry? See PICS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube