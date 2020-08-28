Furious 7 Box Office: The First Hollywood Film To Cross 100 Crore Mark In India!

Over the years, the box office scene has changed drastically across the globe, especially in India. The country has become a new market for Hollywood films and we have seen that if the right amount of buzz and word-of-mouth kicks in, results like Avengers: Endgame is seen. But in today’s piece, it’s not about Endgame but Furious 7, which inaugurated the coveted 100 crore club for Hollywood films in the country.

Released in 2015, the seventh instalment of Fast & Furious franchise features Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson in key roles. Being one of the most followed franchises in India, the buzz was really high for this one and further, positive reviews and audience feedback did the trick.

Furious 7, which also released in 3D version, made a lifetime collection of 101 crores in India. With this number, the film became the first Hollywood film to hit the century mark in the country. Since then, we have seen films like The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War and others hitting the mark.

In one of our recent articles, we also mentioned the splendid feat achieved by The Dark Knight in the domestic market.

The first instalment of The Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins which released in 2005, had made $205 million in the domestic market during its lifetime run. Speaking of The Dark Knight, the film crossed the numbers by attaining of $222 million in first six days, as per Box Office Mojo. The film went onto collect over $1 billion globally.

