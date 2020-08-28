Angelina Jolie Is Keeping An Eye On Brad Pitt's New Date & It Isn't Out Of Jealousy

Love is in the air, but not for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. For quite some time now, fans have been hoping for their reconciliation. But now, the 56-year-old actor has put a full stop to all these expectations by romancing German model Nicole Poturalski.

It looks like this piece of news is not new for the actor’s ex-wife Angelina. But there is something about this brewing romance which is bothering the Maleficent actress. Read on to find out.

Brad Pitt was recently seen boarding a private jet in Paris so that he can whisk his new ‘girlfriend’ to his châteaux in the south of France. The pair were allegedly spotted “kissing” at the airport.

We all know that Angelina Jolie has reportedly put her love life on hold to look after her six children with Brad, during the coronavirus pandemic. But after this, the actress is worried about what impact her ex’s new romance will have on the children.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, an insider said, “Angelina cares who Brad is dating if it will affect their kids but other than that she has no interest in knowing about his love life.”

While Brad’s dating is a cause of concern for Angelina, it is has been said that she no longer has any feelings towards him in that respect.

The source continued: “She is long past having any kind of romantic feelings for Brad, so on that level, it’s a non-issue. Angelina’s love life is on the back burner, it’s just not a priority for her right now. All she cares about is making sure that her kids are well adjusted and happy.”

“She will continue to be there for them day in and day out and do her best to make them feel loved and safe and supported. Their well-being is her number one priority and always will be,” the source further said.

What do you think about this complicated relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt?

