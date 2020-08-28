Dune: Trailer Release Date Of Timothée Chalamet’s Sci-Fi Thriller Out

Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune is one of the highly anticipated films. Warner Bros. has announced that the official trailer of the film will be released in September. So far fans have had only been treated with glimpses of the film through images which were released months ago.

Fans are eagerly waiting to get the first look of Dune. Reports even revealed earlier that the trailer of the film would be unveiled in August. However, the latest reports claim that the trailer will instead be released online in September.

Before releasing online, the latest report also claims that trailer of Dune will be released exclusively in theatres attached to prints of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” The premiere of the film’s teaser trailer releasing in theatres is nothing new for Warner Bros. The studio has been making a habit out of rolling out its film’s trailers by teasing them exclusively in theatres first.

As for the online release of the trailer, ComicBook.com has confirmed that the Dune trailer will debut online on September 9 at 9 :00 am PT. It is expected that the film’s trailer will provide some much-needed excitement for audiences similar to how The Batman trailer did last weekend.

Reportedly, Dune is slated to be released in December this year. While movie theatres are opening up now, and there are a handful of major releases positioned before Dune. Warner Bros. is hoping that things will get back to normalcy by end of the year.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel of the same name. Fans expect that the film will turn out better than previous iterations, like David Lynch’s 1984 film. Villeneuve’s star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and Josh Brolin.

