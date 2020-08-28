Ant-Man Box Office Facts: From Crossing Captain America & Thor To Being Paul Rudd’s 2nd Highest Grosser

Ant-Man was the last film of MCU’s 2nd phase. After Avengers: Age Of Ultron, MCU got a new superhero on board called Ant-Man. Played by Paul Rudd, the superhero was admired by the audience and it was visible from the box office collections of the film.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man also had Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena among others in important roles. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about Ant-Man.

1) Ant-Man collected $519 at the worldwide box office and $180 million at the domestic box office as it released in 2015.

2) It was 2nd best debut of a superhero in MCU as Ant-Man crossed the lifetime worldwide business of Captain America: The First Avenger ($371 million) and Thor ($449 million). The Paul Rudd starrer couldn’t beat Iron Man which debuted with a worldwide number of $585 million.

3) Ant-Man was made on a budget of $130 million and it generated $50 million profits just from its domestic collections. The International market’s contribution of $339 million was a bonus.

4) Ant-Man also became Paul Rudd’s 2nd highest grosser by beating his 2009 film Monsters vs Aliens’ record of $382 million. However, it couldn’t cross the 2006 film Night At The Museum’s business which was $574 million.

5) Ant-Man was 14th highest-grossing film of 2015 both globally and in the US.

