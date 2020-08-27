After The Avengers in 2012, the Marvel superheroes collaborated again in 2015 to fight a bigger villain i.e. Ultron. The film titled Avengers: Age Of Ultron had Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) among others. The role of Ultron was played by James Spader.

Directed by Joss Whedon, the film was received very well by the audience and proved to be MCU’s 3rd film to cross $1 billion mark. Let’s have a look at some interesting box office facts about Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

1) Avengers: Age Of Ultron did a worldwide business of $1,403 million and domestic business of $459 million according to Box Office Mojo. However, it couldn’t surpass the success of The Avengers.

2) Avengers: Age Of Ultron was 2015’s 4th highest-grossing film worldwide. It did better than Minions, Spectre, Inside Out & even Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. In the USA, the film proved to be 3rd highest grosser of the year.

3) Age Of Ultron is still 11th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

4) Even in India, Age Of Ultron stands as 11th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time with a business of 76 crores. Interestingly, this film couldn’t score more than The Avengers only because of its slight underperformance in the domestic (USA) market. In foreign markets, Age Of Ultron got an amazing lead. Something which also reflected in India where The Avengers had done a business of 53 crores in 2012.

5) Since Avengers: Age Of Ultron was only behind The Avengers, it proved to be 2nd highest-grossing MCU film till that time.

