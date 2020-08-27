Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Had 11 Releases In A Single Year

Fact-O-Meter: Akshay Kumar is unique in his own way. When it comes to delivering multiple projects in a quick time, there’s no one near the actor. Even at the age of 52, the superstar is giving the young generation a serious run for the money.

Akki has been the part of the industry for around 30 years now and still isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. At present, he is done with Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. His upcoming projects comprise of Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan. Only God knows if he still has any upcoming announcements to make in a coming few days.

But this isn’t for the first time as the actor is well-known for delivering multiple releases in a single year. If we look at Akshay Kumar’s filmography, we can see that during 1994, he achieved an unbelievable feat. During that single calendar year, the Khiladi Kumar had not 1 or 2 but 11 releases. Surprising, isn’t it?

For those who are unaware, here are Akshay Kumar’s releases of 1994- Elaan, Yeh Dillagi, Jai Kishen, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Ikke Pe Ikka, Amaanat, Suhaag, Zakhmi Dil, Zaalim and Hum Hain Bemisaal.

Meanwhile, in one of our Fact-O-Meter’s articles dedicated to Akshay Kumar, we also learnt that he delivered his last flop six years ago. His last flop was Boss (2013). The film ended up collecting 54 crores and was a Flop (as per Koimoi verdict). Since then, Akshay hasn’t delivered a single Flop or Losing film.

