KRK On Akshay Kumar: “Jo Apne Desh Ka Bhi Nahi Huwa, Woh Sushant Singh Rajput Ka Kya Hoga”

Everything isn’t going well from last few days for superstar Akshay Kumar. Earlier, netizens were questioning his silence over Sushant Singh Rajput case. Then, a few days back, Akki reacted on the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the case to CBI. The reaction too wasn’t received well by netizens as they thought it was all promotional tactics as his Laxmmi Bomb is soon going to hit the OTT platform. Now, amidst all, the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has slammed the actor.

While pointing at Akshay’s silence, KRK dragged an issue of the actor’s nationality. He alleged Akshay by stating that one year ago, the actor claimed of dropping his Canadian nationality and officially becoming an Indian, which he still hasn’t done. He said that the actor isn’t trustworthy.

As per the tweet, KRK quoted, “Akki sir said one year ago on a TV channel:- I am going to drop my Canada nationality to get back my Indian nationality within a month. AajTak Iska One month Nahi Huwa. Toh Jo Apne Desh Ka Bhi Nahi Huwa, Woh #Sushant Ka Kaya Hoga. Public is enough to get justice for #SushantSingh.”

Check out the tweet below:

AKki sir said one year ago on a TV channel:- I am going to drop my Canada nationality to get back my Indian nationality within a month. AajTak Iska One month Nahi Huwa. Toh Jo Apne Desh Ka Bhi Nahi Huwa, Woh #Sushant Ka Kaya Hoga. Public is enough to get justice for #SushantSingh — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 26, 2020

KRK even received some support in the comment section. One user wrote, “Every word sir you said is 101% TRUE.” Another user wrote, “pehli bar sahi bola kuch.”

Meanwhile, on 19th of August, Akshay Kumar had tweeted, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers.” Just in a few moments post the tweet, netizens started trending #WhySoLate for the actor.

