It’s Shibani Dandekar’s birthday today and boyfriend Farhan Akhtar has a lovely wish for her. The couple who started dating each other over two years ago has never shied away from showing love for each other on social media.

Today, Farhan took to Instagram and posted a picture with Shibani. In the pic, the happy couple picture is twinning in black. The duo is all smiling as the actress rest on the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s shoulder.

Farhan Akhtar captioned the image, “You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you ❤️”

Hrithik Roshan and Shibani Dandekar’s sister Anusha Dandekar too commented on his post wishing the actress. VJ Anusha commented with three red hearts. Hrithik wrote, “Happy birthday Shibani”

After separating from his ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar in January 2016, Farhan Akhtar started dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018. The couple has regularly shared pictures from their vacations and trips together.

Talking about Shibani Dandekar, the actress recently rubbished rumours regarding her being the ‘mystery girl’ outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s building on the day he passed away.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will soon feature in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. His production house will be producing the Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot.

