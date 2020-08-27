EXCLUSIVE! Randeep Hooda Has Undergone A Leg Surgery, Recovering

Actor Randeep Hooda was hospitalized yesterday. His fans were left worried wondering what happened to the actor. There was no update at all apart from the fact that he underwent a surgery. Although, there were pictures of him entering the hospital – but no information regarding the illness was revealed.

Koimoi has now exclusively learnt that Randeep has undergone a leg surgery. A source close to the actor revealed that the operation went well, and the actor is doing fine. As far as his health is concerned, there’s nothing to worry about.

In fact, the good news is that Randeep Hooda will be discharged soon. His father also came forward and released a statement about his son’s condition.

Randeep Hooda’s father Ranbir said, “Thank you for all your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday, he’s recovering and will be discharged soon. He’s COVID-19 negative and the surgery went well. So, we will be able to take him home soon.”

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda recently spoke to us about his Bollywood journey and more. He even spoke about his Hollywood debut, Extraction. The Love Aaj Kal actor shared the screen space with Chris Hemsworth aka Thor.

Talking about the same, “Chris was really sweet. He’s a very funny guy, full of energy. The kind of hard work he puts is amazing – be it as a person, as a family man or a co-actor. I mean he’s ‘Chris Hemsworth’ but he’s a gem of a guy. So it was a real treat to share working time with him,” shared the actor.

When asked about his future plans in Hollywood, Randeep did tease fans. He said, “Well, things are being planned. Because of this pandemic, everything is kind of on a halt. Definitely when things are back, hoping more doors will open for me all across the world.”

We wish Randeep Hooda the speediest recovery!

