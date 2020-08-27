Fans have been eagerly waiting for one of the most loved and most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the promo of the show has launched, fans cannot keep calm.

We already know that BB14 has been postponed for a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. With what we hear, the reality show will premiere from October 4 with lockdown being the central theme this year.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 14 house will be in Film City itself with a few change in the interiors keeping the social distancing guidelines in mind. Recently the portal reported that the maintenance work on the sets faced few glitches because of heavy rains in the city.

Now the latest buzz is that a group of doctors visited the set of the show recently to ascertain all precautionary measures are being taken. As we all know that the pattern of Bigg Boss is that it will have many contestants inside, with a considerable larger crew, makers are making sure that everything is as per the guidelines.

The portal also reports that the contestants will be kept in quarantine for a few days before they are put inside the BB14 house. Initially, they were to begin the process by month-end with the show premiering in September first week, but things have been postponed.

Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Punia, among others are speculated to be put inside the house.

How excited are you for Bigg Boss 14 and which contestant are you eagerly waiting for the most?

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Upcoming Episode Pays Tribute To Frontline Warriors, Doctors – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube