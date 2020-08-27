It was yesterday, Extraction actor Randeep Hooda was admitted to the Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, and he underwent emergency surgery. The reason behind the surgery is yet unknown, but as per the latest reports, the surgery has been done, and the actor is now under observation at the hospital.

Hooda complained of acute pain on Tuesday night. Following which he rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. After paparazzi spotted him outside the hospital, the news spread instantly. The family has not yet issued any statement about exactly what the actor was diagnosed with.

Talking about Randeep Hooda’s health to TOI, a close friend said, “Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself.”

“However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about it once they have all the reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate,” added Randeep Hooda’s friend.

The report also suggests that Hooda went through a series of tests on going to the hospital. He also underwent a test for COVID-19, he tested negative for which.

Get well soon, Randeep Hooda! For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan REGRETS Not Going Naked In Omkara: “Would Have Been The First Butt Of Bollywood On-Screen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube