It was back in 2017 when it was announced that Tiger Shroff would be starring in the official adaptation of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. It was said that War director Siddharth Anand will headline the project. It’s been almost three years now, and as per the latest report, the film is back on track but not with Anand. Below is all you need to know.

As per the buzz, after confirming the project, Sidharth Anand and Tiger both got busy with their respective projects. Now after a lot of speculations about the same, it is said that the team will get back on Rambo remake but with Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan as the director.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the development said, “Rambo is Tiger’s baby, and he is kicked about stepping into his idol Stallone’s shoes. After being put on the back-burner for a while, the project is being revived with Rohit Dhawan as director.”

The report also says that Rohit Dhawan has already started working on Tiger Shroff’s Rambo remake. However, Rohit is also working on the remake of South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan. In this case, it is being said that the filmmaker will begin Rambo remake only after the Kartik Aaryan starrer is released.

“Rohit has already locked the script of his next commercial entertainer with Kartik and is expected to kickstart it around February. With some free time in his hand, the director has started work on the Rambo remake with his team of writers,” the source added.

