Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan and presented by Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures, the creative minds behind War and Pathaan, is all set to arrive on Netflix soon! The movie, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, will show an adrenaline-fueled game of wits where deception meets danger.

In the film, Saif Ali Khan stars as a suave con man locked in a high-stakes battle against Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a formidable mafia boss. Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta add flair to the ensemble, delivering intense action, razor-sharp suspense, and unexpected twists. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins will premiere on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

Speaking about his streaming debut, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand shared, “With Jewel Thief, we wanted to bring the scale and excitement of big-screen action to Netflix. It’s stylish, thrilling, and packed with entertainment — everything audiences love about heist dramas. Saif and Jaideep are both powerhouse performers and it was an amazing experience working with the duo and really capturing their energy on camera.”

“Not only that, but reuniting with Saif after almost 18 years was nostalgic, and we really are happy to be working together once more. Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta are both fantastic actors and really prove their mettle as their characters, only adding to the film’s thrill and intrigue. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, this film will give audiences a thrilling rollercoaster ride. Finally, Netflix provides the perfect global platform for this high-octane film, and we are excited for audiences worldwide to experience this adrenaline-fueled ride on April 25,” they added.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, also shared her excitement about the film and stated, “Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is an adrenaline-fueled heist film from the house of Siddharth Anand, who brings his signature style to this fan-favorite genre, creating a home blockbuster experience for Netflix audiences. With Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat locked in a battle of wits, this heist action film will keep you on the edge. Films that entertain and excite are at the heart of what we do. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins reinforces our commitment to delivering larger-than-life entertainment that captivates, engages, and excites audiences worldwide.”

Actor Saif Ali Khan also opened up about the movie, saying, “Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that’s truly special. With Jewel Thief, we’ve pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting. I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this thrilling ride on Netflix.”

Jaideep Ahlawat, added, “A film that is so interesting, challenging, and as exciting as any project or role of mine. It’s the experience of getting into a new universe with a bunch of people that are as excited as you to deliver the best. The heist film was something I always wanted to explore, and what better than collaborating with the best co-star and makers like Saif and Siddharth? We had a blast on set, teamwork determines how a film comes to life.”

The actor also opened up about his role and said, “About the character, all I can say is it’s new, intense, and an unexplored territory for me, but such a well-crafted character like all of the others in the film. As actors, we all were so secure and invested in our craft that we could help each other do better and that ultimately uplifts the narrative of a story we are trying to present in the best possible way. Rest I want the audience to experience this universe we have created with Jewel Thief, and I am excited to see the reactions as the action unfolds on Netflix on April 25.”

Set against the breathtaking backdrops of Budapest, Istanbul, and Mumbai, this gripping heist drama is a pulse-pounding game of wits, deception, and action. Prepared to witness the showdown and stream it on Netflix, starting April 25!

