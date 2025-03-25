Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of the most iconic crime thrillers in Indian cinema, still loved by audiences for its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The legendary cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat as Shahid Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee as Sardar Khan, brought unforgettable intensity to the film. Recently, Jaideep Ahlawat shared a picture of his reunion with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, sparking excitement among fans.

The recent reunion picture has fueled speculations about a potential collaboration. Fans are now wondering if this could hint at another installment of the iconic film. While there has been no official confirmation, the possibility of the OG cast returning has sparked excitement. Given the film’s lasting impact, a sequel or spin-off featuring the trio would be highly anticipated. For now, the nostalgic reunion is enough to keep fans thrilled!

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is a two-part crime thriller that became a cult classic. The film chronicles the violent power struggles between the Qureshi and Khan families in Wasseypur across generations. With gripping storytelling, raw action, and stellar performances, the film achieved massive success and remains an iconic Indian gangster epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Allegedly Ignored Ex Somy Ali For Aishwarya Rai On The Sets Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: ‘He Can’t Speak To You Now Because…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News