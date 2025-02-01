Jaideep Ahlawat has firmly established himself as one of the finest actors in contemporary Indian cinema. Having played roles in Khattha Meetha, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Gabbar is Back, Ahlawat earned a leading role in Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok web show. His role as Hathiram Chaudhary has garnered him immense acclaim for his intense performance.

Ahlawat has done well both as a menacing antagonist as well as a complex protagonist. Despite this, there is one genre where audiences have yet to see him shine – romance. Interestingly, the actor himself is open to taking on such roles but believes that industry perceptions may prevent it from happening.

Jaideep Ahlawat says he wants good work anywhere

In a recent interview with ANI, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about his willingness to take good roles in the industry, including romantic roles. However, he remains skeptical about whether filmmakers would cast him in such characters. “Koi lega nhi mujhe. Mai toh kr loonga. Mujhe lagta hah aisa ki koi lega nahi. Shayad ho sakta hai mai galat hoo. Hum kar lenge, pehle saamne waale ko believe krna padega. (I can do it, but no one will take me. I just believe it. Maybe I am wrong. I believe that I can do romantic films but the person in front of me should also believe that),” Ahlawat remarked.

This perception is not entirely surprising. The industry often typecasts actors based on their past performances, and Ahlawat’s career has largely revolved around strong, brooding characters. Yet, his range as an actor suggests that he could bring depth and authenticity to a romantic role if given the opportunity.

Despite his doubts about getting such offers, Ahlawat remains hopeful. He is also looking forward to working in Hollywood if given a chance. “Han han..mujhe chahhiye..kahin bhi kaam karo acha kaam chahiye..mujhe pahuchna hai logon tak.. (I want…I want good work anywhere. My growth depends on people and whether they like my work or not),” Jaideep said. The industry has seen actors break stereotypes in the past, and Ahlawat’s talent can definitely make him the next actor to do so. Until then, fans can love his performances in upcoming projects like Ekkis and The Jewel Thief.

