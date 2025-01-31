Priyadarshan’s birthday was the biggest blessing for every comedy fan in Indian cinema. He announced Hera Pheri 3 with the OG cast – Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. We hear the shoot is set to kickstart soon, and a release window is already being considered. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

When do Akshay Kumar & team start shooting for Hera Pheri 3?

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan is currently busy with Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla. He’s expected to complete the post-production work on the horror-comedy by May this year. The ace director is in no hurry and plans to take some time working on the script.

The team will reportedly go on floors in December 2025. The team will be shooting for 6 months, and the shooting will likely wrap up by May 2026.

Is there a release date for Hera Pheri 3?

So far, the makers have not decided on any release date. However, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty led Hera Pheri 3 is rumored to arrive in theatres in the second half of 2026.

Akshay Kumar is pumped up!

As most know, Akshay has had a tough few in recent years. He’s had almost 13 releases in the post-Covid era, but only 2 of them have been successful so far. Sky Force is currently running in theatres and may soon be added to the list.

Akshay Kumar reportedly plans to give his heart and soul to Hera Pheri 3. He is “emotionally attached” to the franchise and will leave no stone unturned to give fans a comedy film that will be cherished for a long time.

Only time will tell whether Priyadarshan, Akki, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will be able to recreate the magic on the big screens.

